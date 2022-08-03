ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Rain continues to move in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Flood Watch in Effect for Many Through Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms were more numerous Thursday as a cold front closed in on the region. This boundary will keep rain chances high into week’s end. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like many other bars on the square, Cliffs of Moher joined in on the new Fountain Row Entertainment District. “A lot of that is our hours because it is going from 11am to 9pm,” said Cliffs of Moher’s General Manager, Brigid Langdon. “Since we’re open all those hours, and we have people coming in and out throughout the day, it just kind of seems like we should do it.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
#Ozone
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Blueberry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blueberry! Blueberry was surrendered to the shelter because he did not have the space to run and play in the home he was at. Blueberry has stolen a lot of staff members’ hearts while he has been at the BGWC Humane Society. He LOVES tennis balls and will chase one as long as you let him. He is also HOUSEBROKEN, CRATE TRAINED, and knows basic commands such as sit and stay! For more information about how you can adopt Blueberry or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday. In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area. With support from the Bowling Green community, they...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Logan County Schools collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools are holding a donation drive for children affected by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Donations can be dropped off at the open house events at each school or at the Board of Education Central Office, Monday through Friday between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. Logan County Family Resource coordinators will combine all the district’s donations and get them to the schools that need them.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Purples host 2022 Kentucky Mr. Football Camp/Combine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While the Purples are getting ready for the 2022 Rafferty’s Bowl against North Hardin, the playing field was packed with kids for the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Football Camp/Combine. Former Kentucky Mr.Football Jamale Carothers and Nacarius Fant returned to Bowling Green High School to hold...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue

CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
CAVE CITY, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU announces COVID-19 regulations for upcoming semester

WKU released the COVID-19 regulations for the Fall 2022 semester, with only minor changes from the Spring 2022 semester. The academic year will begin under normal operations, with no restrictions on indoor activities or a mask requirement. The email from David Oliver, director of Environmental Health and Safety, announcing the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

