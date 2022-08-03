Incumbent Aric Nesbitt wins MI Senate 20th district Republican primary

Read on www.wgvunews.org
Related
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
wgvunews.org
Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in Republican Governor Primary, demands recount
Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount of Tuesday’s Republican primary election results despite finishing in fourth place. In a Facebook post, Ryan Kelley accuses the Michigan Secretary of State office of election fraud, calling Tuesday’s primary results a “preferred and predetermined outcome." Kelley goes on to say, "NOT CONCEDING! Let's see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity."
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory
One of the most high-profile races in this primary election in West Michigan was Peter Meijer and John Gibbs for the third congressional seat in parts of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.
RELATED PEOPLE
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
wgvunews.org
Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers
The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
wtvbam.com
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
UPMATTERS
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
Comments / 0