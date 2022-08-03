Read on www.wgvunews.org
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor
A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly loses to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, has narrowly lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed conservative challenger John Gibbs, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The loss for Meijer is a boost for Trump as he continues endorsing...
A chaotic GOP primary could cost the party in battleground Michigan
Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Republicans in Michigan.
Behind Tudor Dixon's rise in the messy GOP primary for governor in Michigan
TAYLOR, Mich. — Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor was left for dead. As recently as May, the former conservative commentator and actor had been polling near the bottom of a crowded Republican primary field and struggling to raise money. But unlike her character in the low-budget 2011 horror movie "Buddy BeBop vs. the Living Dead," who was eaten alive by zombies, Dixon has experienced a resurrection seldom seen in major races.
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Trump threatens endorsement against Wisconsin Republican resisting decertify movement
Former President Donald Trump put a top Wisconsin lawmaker on notice, escalating his immense pressure campaign to get the state to embrace his claims of a stolen election in 2020.
Shri Thanedar wins Democratic race for congressional seat in Detroit
State Rep. Shri Thanedar on Wednesday morning won the likely-decisive Democratic primary in the open 13th Congressional District seat anchored in Detroit as his main opponents, state Sen. Adam Hollier and Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson, conceded the race. The Associated Press had called the race for Thanedar by 11 a.m. With Thanedar's victory, it will almost certainly...
Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress
State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
Carl Marlinga takes Democratic nomination, faces John James in congressional race
Retired Circuit Court Judge Carl Marlinga early Wednesday morning won the Democratic primary in a newly drawn 10th Congressional District based in Macomb County and will face businessman John James in what may be one of the marquee matchups of the fall election in Michigan. The race was called for Marlinga around 1:45...
Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary. Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
