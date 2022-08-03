ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge: No gag order in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

By Andrew Davis
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCvyW_0h311afU00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday.

According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can talk outside of court.

Alex Murdaugh denied bond after pleading not guilty to murder charges

Both Murdaugh’s lawyers and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office prosecutors had asked for a full gag order because of the attention on the case and the want for the case “to be tried in the courtroom not the media.”

Newman said in his order the rules of the court already in place for attornies and prosecutors should be enough.

Murdaugh was indicted on malice murder charges last month for allegedly killing his wife and son back in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gag Order#Violent Crime#The State Newspaper#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
fox5ny.com

South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police

Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy