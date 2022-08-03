ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Another great one who made the sports so special” LeBron James reacts to the passing of Dodgers legend Vin Scully

By Ritik Malik
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
FanSided

Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments

The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw Shared The Perfect Vin Scully Take

The baseball world lost a legend when longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away last night at the age of 94. Scully was truly a legend and set the standard for all sports broadcasters. He always seemed to be around for some of the most historic moments in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

