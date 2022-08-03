“Another great one who made the sports so special” LeBron James reacts to the passing of Dodgers legend Vin Scully

Read on firstsportz.com
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
Dodgers to pay tribute to Vin Scully before Friday night’s game
The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to Vin Scully before tonight’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94.
thecomeback.com
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
Photos: L.A. remembers Vin Scully
Photos document the reaction of Angelenos to the news of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully's death this week.
Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully
The Dodgers took the field on Wednesday night with Vin Scully patches on their jerseys.
Watch: Vin Scully once shared the story of how he fell in love with baseball
Vin Scully lived to be 94 years old, and he spent nearly all of that time as a baseball fan. In fact, the late broadcaster once shared with viewers the moment he fell in love with baseball. Scully was calling his final game ever — the Dodgers’ final regular season...
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Shared The Perfect Vin Scully Take
The baseball world lost a legend when longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away last night at the age of 94. Scully was truly a legend and set the standard for all sports broadcasters. He always seemed to be around for some of the most historic moments in...
Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Has a Heartfelt Message for the Late Vin Scully
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw honored the legendary Vin Scully after hearing of his passing on Tuesday night.
'The Voice of the Catch': Vin Scully Passes Away
He served in the United States Navy for two years and began his radio career at the age of 22. ... and what a career it was.
Dodger Stadium says goodbye to Vin Scully with ceremony, banner
Three days after news of the death of Vin Scully was reported, Dodger Stadium finally got its chance to say goodbye to the titan of baseball broadcasting that spent so many decades in its broadcasting booth. Ahead of Friday's showdown with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony...
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
