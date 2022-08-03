Effective: 2022-08-03 07:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Northern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 723 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Cliff State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brillion around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Denmark and Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO