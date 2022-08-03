ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nakisa Bidarian dismisses Dana White’s claims of ticket sales playing a role in Jake Paul’s fight getting cancelled

By Soumya Ranjan
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on firstsportz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Gates, NY
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker thinks it’s “wild” that Islam Makhachev is receiving a title shot at UFC 280: “He’s coming off the back of two good stylistic match-ups on short notice”

Dan Hooker has seemingly noted his surprise at Islam Makhachev receiving a UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 280. Over the course of the last few months, Islam Makhachev has been relentlessly campaigning for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. Now, with a ten-fight win streak to his name, he’ll get what he’s been waiting for as he prepares to lock horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
UFC
MMA Fighting

MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy

Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Dana White
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Jake Paul
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion

Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 headliner Jamahal Hill proudly calls himself best Dana White's Contender Series fighter so far

LAS VEGAS – When Jamahal Hill looks over the fighters who came off Dana White’s Contender Series, one name sits atop the list – his own. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 and what will be his second main event, Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) voiced his confidence he is the best alumnus from the series, which is currently in the midst of Season 6.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy