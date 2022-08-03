Nakisa Bidarian dismisses Dana White’s claims of ticket sales playing a role in Jake Paul’s fight getting cancelled

Read on firstsportz.com
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
Paddy Pimblett shoots down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York: “The taxman’s not getting my money”
Paddy Pimblett has shot down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York. Pimblett, (19-3 MMA), is well on his way to becoming a full-blown superstar and is just coming off a win against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) this past July in a lightweight bout.
Dana White: Brandon Moreno one of UFC's biggest stars, regardless of nationality
LAS VEGAS – Dana White is raving about Brandon Moreno’s stardom. When asked about newly crowned interim flyweight champion Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) being the biggest Mexican star in the UFC at Tuesday’s 48 post-fight news conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 48, White said he’s a lot more than that.
Jake Paul’s fight with Rahman Jr was not cancelled due to poor ticket sales and set to be in top 10 of MSG boxing events
JAKE PAUL'S fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was NOT cancelled due to poor ticket sales. The YouTuber turned boxer pulled the plug on the Madison Square Garden melee last weekend over an alleged 11th-hour weight demand from Rahman Jr. UFC president Dana White and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, however, suggested...
Dan Hooker thinks it’s “wild” that Islam Makhachev is receiving a title shot at UFC 280: “He’s coming off the back of two good stylistic match-ups on short notice”
Dan Hooker has seemingly noted his surprise at Islam Makhachev receiving a UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 280. Over the course of the last few months, Islam Makhachev has been relentlessly campaigning for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. Now, with a ten-fight win streak to his name, he’ll get what he’s been waiting for as he prepares to lock horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy
Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion
Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
UFC on ESPN 40 headliner Jamahal Hill proudly calls himself best Dana White's Contender Series fighter so far
LAS VEGAS – When Jamahal Hill looks over the fighters who came off Dana White’s Contender Series, one name sits atop the list – his own. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 and what will be his second main event, Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) voiced his confidence he is the best alumnus from the series, which is currently in the midst of Season 6.
