Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’

Inside Nova
Beauty queens featured at Brandy Station holds Firemen’s Fair
Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen will be in our parade and available afterwards at the Fairgrounds to meet and greet everyone at The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair. The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11....
Inside Nova
A Legacy of Joy
What constitutes a life well lived? Sadly, this discussion typically occurs at funerals and celebrations of life. We often believe that our favorite people are permanent players in our lives even though we know instinctively that life is transitory. What impact or ripple does our life create?. Recently, family and...
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Cookies & Cream
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are an ice cream shop that sells delicious Gifford's Ice Cream as well as homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls. We recently purchased this business that is now merging with Ghosted Concepts, our other business that sells sandwiches, chicken (and more – specifically Nashville Hot Chicken, and BBQ). We love to host private events as well as cater!
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: A Pup’s Valley
BEST PET BOARDING/DAY CARE | BEST PET GROOMING | BEST PET TRAINING. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. A Pup’s Valley offers a beautiful, clean, fun, and safe place for your pup to come play, get pampered, and stay. We offer cage-free dog daycare, as well as overnight boarding with private VIP and kennel suite options. Our grooming spa offers everything from nail trims and baths to full spa and grooming services. Does your pup need some help working on manners? We offer small group training classes in our facility year-round. Our classes include puppy training, basic obedience, and canine good citizen classes.
Inside Nova
Youth turn lemonade stand into fund-raiser for Great Falls Freedom Memorial
Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
Inside Nova
Hangry Joe's coming to Manassas
A rapidly-expanding chicken chain is on its way to Manassas. A new Hangry Joe’s franchise is set to open on Liberia Avenue. “A hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist,” Hangry Joe’s currently has seven locations in Virginia and five others around the country. According to a...
Inside Nova
Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas
Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
Inside Nova
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Inside Nova
Mentoring education back in Culpeper classrooms
After a 15 year hiatus, police officer-led D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) will be returning to fifth grade classrooms around Culpeper County this school year. “We’re trying to (equip) these kids with not only it being safe and secure in their school but also give them tips and tricks to deal with life,” said Culpeper Sheriff Deputy and D.A.R.E. State Coordinator Rob Hefner.
Inside Nova
Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant
George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
Inside Nova
Hilton to expand headquarters in McLean
Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Hilton will reimagine its space at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean "to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce," the governor's office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
InFive: Murder verdict, Transform 66 update and another very hot day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Prince William County jury has convicted a Woodbridge woman of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. 4. Transform 66...
Inside Nova
Only two Prince William town elections to be contested in fall
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall. Although all four of the county’s towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – will have elections for mayor and Town Council in November, only Dumfries and Quantico will see competitive races.
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Audit lays bare failings of Arlington virtual-learning effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
Inside Nova
InFive: Barricade in Falls Church, town elections and another scorcher today
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico. A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said. 3. Sunny and hot.
Inside Nova
Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder in 2016 Food Lion shooting
A jury last week found a Woodbridge woman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. Roberta Brandon, now 29, was found guilty last week and will be sentenced...
Inside Nova
MightyMeals buys new headquarters in Gainesville, plans expansion
MightyMeals, a healthy meal delivery service, has acquired a new corporate headquarters in Gainesville with plans to expand its service along the East Coast. The Northern Virginia company announced the purchase Wednesday of the $7 million 16,000-square-foot facility at 7669 Limestone Drive. Formerly occupied by NCS Technologies, MightyMeals’ new headquarters...
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
Inside Nova
Kathy Hollinger named CEO of Greater Washington Partnership
Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, has been named the new CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group. Hollinger will begin her new role Oct. 3. She replaces JB Holston, who was hired in May 2020 and resigned in March. Hollinger,...
