The Associated Press

Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
On3.com

Spencer Rattler describes the Shane Beamer experience at South Carolina

Shane Beamer has been working overtime when trying to change the vibe and culture around South Carolina football. Those efforts paid dividends to end last season and with big additions during the offseason. The biggest addition by far was former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. In the end, the foundation Beamer is building in Columbia is what attracted him to the program.
247Sports

Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons

One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line

Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.
247Sports

College football coaches speak anonymously about SEC teams, via Athlon

The road to a College Football Playoff national championship will once again go through the SEC, a league featuring as many as three top-five teams entering the 2022 season later this month. Athlon Sports' preseason college football preview magazine is out and within its robust, 264-page summer lookahead, several anonymous coaches sounded off on every program in the SEC, providing an unfiltered perspective about league competition.
The Associated Press

Clemson's Swinney: New perspective for Tigers' camp

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amidst all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said Friday as the Tigers opened fall camp. His team, Swinney believes, carries a new, healthier perspective after what it went through in 2021. A year ago, the Tigers were runaway favorites to win a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference crown and gain a seventh consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, Clemson opened 4-3, including losses to eventual national champion Georgia and ACC winner Pittsburgh.
On3.com

Connor Shaw ranked 4th in 107.5 The Game's Top 30 Gamecocks

In honor of the 30th South Carolina football season in the SEC, 107.5 The Game will be ranking the top 30 players in program history. Legendary Gamecock football quarterback Connor Shaw checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of his former teammate Melvin Ingram. At Flowery Branch High School,...
