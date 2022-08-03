Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Burglary Suspects (VIDEO)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.

