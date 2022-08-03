ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Newsline

In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency

By Chase Woodruff
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PK15O_0h30yOhn00

Climate activists and Marshall Fire victims demonstrate in support of a climate emergency declaration in Old Town Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to evacuate from the path of the fast-moving Marshall Fire .

“Right here where we’re standing, just across the creek, is where my home has now been totally — everything has been raked away,” she said Tuesday, speaking alongside a group of Colorado activists who want stronger action on climate change from state and federal officials.

The sounds of excavators and other construction equipment could be heard throughout the neighborhood as Sawyer-Ratliff and other Marshall Fire victims stood among still-empty Old Town Superior residential lots, urging President Joe Biden, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other leaders to declare climate change an emergency.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“You shouldn’t be in office if you aren’t willing to address the climate crisis,” said Carol Guerrero-Murphy, who also lost her home in the fire.

More than seven months after the historic blaze, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 homes in Boulder County, little rebuilding has taken place. In Old Town Superior, some fenced-off lots are still full of charred debris, while others are fields of dirt with a few scattered adornments — a mailbox, the remains of a stone wall, an American flag at half-mast.

Beginning as a brushfire in the heat- and drought-ravaged foothills of south Boulder County, the Marshall Fire was driven east by high winds and quickly became an “ urban firestorm ,” scorching more than 6,000 acres of densely populated suburbs along the U.S. 36 corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hhT3_0h30yOhn00

Seven months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, little rebuilding has taken place. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Biden visited the area a week after the fire and called the event a “blinking code red for our nation,” echoing a warning from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres following the release of another dire climate report by scientists with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this year.

But despite reports last month that the Biden administration was considering a climate emergency declaration — a move that could grant the president broader authority to accelerate the clean-energy transition — the idea has reportedly been put on hold as Senate Democrats attempt to pass a scaled-down package of climate spending in a compromise with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Independent analyses estimate that the tax credits and other clean-energy investments in the compromise bill would put the U.S. on a path to achieving up to a 41% nationwide cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. That’s less than the 52% cut that Biden first targeted last year, and even less ambitious than the plans favored by many climate activists.

Along with members of climate activist groups like 350 Colorado, Marshall Fire victims on Tuesday spoke in favor of not just measures to boost renewable energy production, but also action to rein in new fossil fuel development in Colorado and elsewhere.

“It’s been frustrating and heartbreaking to deal with this disaster,” said Susan Nedell, another resident who lost her home in the fire. “But what really burns me up is the continued funding of the fossil fuel economy and lackluster transition to a clean economy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVDza_0h30yOhn00

David and Carol Guerrero-Murphy lost their home in the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

At the state level, Democrats in the General Assembly have passed legislation targeting a 50% cut in emissions by 2030, but environmental groups have faulted the Polis administration for delaying or withdrawing regulations aimed at meeting that goal.

Parts of Colorado, including the Western Slope, have warmed by more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above their preindustrial averages, temperature records show. Such warming is the driving factor in the “megadrought” that has gripped the Colorado River Basin for the last two decades, shattering records to become the region’s most severe dry spell in 1,200 years.

Beginning with a rash of historic fires in 2002, all of Colorado’s 20 largest wildfires on record have occurred during the recent megadrought. With conditions expected to continue to worsen as temperatures keep rising, Marshall Fire victims warned Tuesday that there’s no predicting where the next disaster could strike.

“It could be any one of us standing here,” said Sawyer-Ratliff. “This is not something just because you live in the mountains near a lot of trees or something. No — here we were, in a rural-suburban area.”

“We’re living a different life,” she added. “And we all have to band together to take care of what’s going on, for ourselves, and for our children and grandchildren.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 4

Plumb Joy
2d ago

I'll ask again as democrats never waste a disastrous event to disgustingly and dishonestly try to capitalize on it, was the Marshall fire started by Boulder's Underground Burning Coal Mine that they had promised to maintain and or extinguish when they took control of it? Why the secrecy and non transparency by the City of Jon Benet?

Reply
6
Related
Colorado Newsline

What advocates of nuclear must also talk about

This commentary is republished with permission from Big Pivots. A nuclear reactor might be a nice addition to the economy of Craig, the community in  Colorado. But can Colorado afford nuclear power? Three coal-burning units at Craig will be closed between 2025 and 2030. Those plants and associated mining provide the Moffat County School District with […] The post What advocates of nuclear must also talk about appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial

In Colorado’s first statewide election recount in about 20 years, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the Republican primary race in June for secretary of state but paid $255,000 to force a recount, was confirmed the loser. In a race that she lost by more than 88,000 votes, she gained 13 net votes — […] The post Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial  appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema

U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Colorado Senate#Greenhouse Gas#Economy#Chase Woodruff
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad

Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the primary winner, Pam Anderson, according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria and a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?

Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
BOULDER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy