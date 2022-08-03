ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
