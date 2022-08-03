Read on www.obawebsite.com
Related
Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, Aug. 4. The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers […]
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Baldwin County taking extreme safety measures for the new school year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– A $1 million crisis alert system will be in every Baldwin County school this upcoming year. The first day of school is usually exciting for kids, walking through those double doors, going to a new classroom. Even though parents and students may be concerned about safety issues, the $1 million crisis alert […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
First Responders honored at OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - Summertime is in full swing at OWA Parks & Resort this August, and we have a variety of activities to help beat the heat! Bring your loved ones and celebrate at our End of Summer Bash and 5th annual Community Safety Day or catch a family-friendly movie at our Island Movie Nights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
Orange Beach passes ordinance for higher cell tower poles
Officials looking to improve reception, limiting dropped calls. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s just a couple of small changes, but Orange Beach Community Development Director Kit Alexander said the adjustments to cell phone tower rules will help improve cell usage in the city. “It may...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years. The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
Baldwin County volunteers providing relief for Kentucky flood victims
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re known for helping our local veterans, but this week their reach extends even farther. “Our hearts go out to them and they’re certainly in our prayers,” said Gerry Garcia, Post Commander for American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. Members of the organization are collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims, […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
School board navigates busing changes
The Santa Rosa County School District announced in June that students could have to walk farther to catch the bus beginning this fall. Last week, it mailed almost 18,000 postcards telling parents the district’s transportation plans for their children.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers
The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
Teachers, bus drivers needed in Northwest Florida
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 40 teaching jobs are open in Northwest Florida with one week before the start of the academic school year. Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said they hired 235 educators over the summer, which is more than usual, but still need more. “Right now we have about 43 […]
Escambia County resident asks candidates to sign environmental pledge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Escambia County resident is taking it upon himself to hold candidates for county and city government accountable when it comes to environmental protection. John Nixon has been asking all of the candidates running for office in Escambia County, Pensacola and surrounding area to sign an environmental pledge that would […]
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0