State College, PA

Q&A: Catching up With Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey After Latest Penn State Visit

Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey is one of the top western Pennsylvania prospects for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound linebacker from the famous Aliquppia High School is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. Lindsey finished 2021 with 86 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns on a state championship-winning team.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Penn State Football All 105: DE Adisa Isaac Healed, Ready

All 105 is a Nittany Sorts Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we will be taking a look at redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac. Before Penn State: Isaac was a team captain in three of his four seasons at Canarsie High School. After his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Football All 105: Dottin Part of Deep Group

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass. Before Penn State: Dottin lettered three years at the Suffield Academy in Connecticut, helping his team to a 9-0 record and Central New England Conference Title as a captain his senior year. Dottin stood out on both sides of the ball at Suffield. On offense, he caught...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pitt’s Backyard Brawl Tickets Sell Out in Record Time

Individual tickets for the Backyard Brawl went on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and 10 minutes later, they were sold out. The Backyard Brawl will kickoff the 2022 season, a Thursday night matchup under the lights at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 1. Pitt deliberately held single ticket sales until Tuesday, and as expected, tickets quickly sold out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Stonecrest Golf League results

NEW BEAVER − The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:. Low Gross − Ron Aniceti - 35; George Blumer - 41; Ed Dambach, Mike Filauri, Tony Carrozza, John Krestel, Chuck Means - 43 Low Net − Ron Aniceti - 31; Frank...
BEAVER, PA
Local Little Leaguer to participate in Home Run Derby

South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck. The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement

DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
DUBOIS, PA
Beer and wine festival coming to downtown Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine. The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and […]
TYRONE, PA
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development

Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
PATTON, PA
Bellefonte Man Facing Charges

Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man is facing charges after being accused of abusing two young children and using “cold meat” to cover up their bruises. Police say in October of 2020, a CYS investigation of abuse, prompted by a report from school officials, resulted in the removal of 23-year-old Jonathan Berenty from his Bellefonte-area home.
BELLEFONTE, PA

