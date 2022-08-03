South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck. The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN...

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO