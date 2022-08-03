Read on jackfmcasper.com
k2radio.com
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
oilcity.news
Casper saw only 26% of its normal July precipitation, National Weather Service states
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming saw an unusually hot, dry July, which resulted in many temperature records being set in the regions, wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton in its July 2022 Climate Summary. The Casper area normally gets 1.19 inches of precipitation in July, according...
Single in Casper? ‘Mix and Mingle’ Event Happening This Week
The biggest complaint I hear about Casper is the lack of singles events. What is there for singles to do? Where can I go to meet other singles? Here is your answer. Coming up on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, it's the first ever Mix and Mingle event taking place at The Office Bar and Grill.
capcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
For "National Dog Photography Day", which took place on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, we asked local residents to share their favorite pics of their pooches, and the results were cuter than anyone could ever expect. According to a recent study posted to American news magazine, Time, there are proven scientific...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
oilcity.news
Casper has 70% chance of showers, thunderstorms Friday, 60% on Saturday; heavy rain possible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 95 degrees, with showers...
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
tsln.com
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
oilcity.news
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
‘Buckle’ Is Getting a New Casper Location Outside the Eastridge Mall
Yet another store is leaving the Eastridge Mall. This time, it will be clothing retailer, Buckle. Buckle is set to move into the old Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. I spoke with Buckle store manager, Tanesha Davis, who...
