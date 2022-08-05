ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

HEAT ALERT: Extreme heat Thursday and Friday, with chance for isolated downpours Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KijH_0h30wPqE00

NOW : HEAT ALERT - our most extreme heat this week is TODAY with temps feeling like triple digits this afternoon!


NEXT : WEATHER TO WATCH for tomorrow for scattered drenching downpours during the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:


TODAY: HEAT ALERT -- Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with high heat and humidity. Please take breaks and stay hydrated. Highs around 95* degrees. HEAT INDEX: 100 to 104 at times! Chance for a spotty shower or downpour towards evening.  POTENTIALLY RECORD SETTING -- *The previous record is 93 (1995) -- There is a chance to tie or break that in White Plains! Lows around 75. Warm and muggy overnight under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - HEAT ALERT - Sun and clouds with scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorm, especially in the mid-afternoon and evening. Highs around 92 degrees, feeling like 95 to 100 or so! Lows around 74.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds - scattered shower / storm chance continues -- not likely to be a washout at this time -- highs around 87. Lows around 74.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a low chance for a spotty shower or storm. Highs around 90. Lows around 75.


NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with spotty storms Mon/Tue -- relief likely starting mid-week with highs in the lower 80s starting Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Extreme Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy