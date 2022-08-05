HEAT ALERT: Extreme heat Thursday and Friday, with chance for isolated downpours Friday

NOW : HEAT ALERT - our most extreme heat this week is TODAY with temps feeling like triple digits this afternoon!



NEXT : WEATHER TO WATCH for tomorrow for scattered drenching downpours during the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:



TODAY: HEAT ALERT -- Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with high heat and humidity. Please take breaks and stay hydrated. Highs around 95* degrees. HEAT INDEX: 100 to 104 at times! Chance for a spotty shower or downpour towards evening. POTENTIALLY RECORD SETTING -- *The previous record is 93 (1995) -- There is a chance to tie or break that in White Plains! Lows around 75. Warm and muggy overnight under partly cloudy skies.



FRIDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - HEAT ALERT - Sun and clouds with scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorm, especially in the mid-afternoon and evening. Highs around 92 degrees, feeling like 95 to 100 or so! Lows around 74.



SATURDAY: Sun and clouds - scattered shower / storm chance continues -- not likely to be a washout at this time -- highs around 87. Lows around 74.



SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a low chance for a spotty shower or storm. Highs around 90. Lows around 75.



NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with spotty storms Mon/Tue -- relief likely starting mid-week with highs in the lower 80s starting Wednesday.

