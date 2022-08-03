ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ early exit from friendly irks Erik ten Hag

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I31U7_0h30vwjs00

Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano .

After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the Red Devils wrapped up the pre-season preparations against another Spanish side the following day.

United drew 1-1 with Rayo at Old Trafford as star man Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season, playing the first 45 minutes.

The 37-year-old missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, and the wantaway forward was pictured with Diogo Dalot leaving Sunday’s game before full-time.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the match but has now laid bare his annoyance to broadcaster Viaplay.

“There were many more (as well as Ronaldo) who went home,” the United boss said.

Asked if he condoned it, Ten Hag said: “Certainly not, this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

Ten Hag will take charge of his first competitive match as United manager on Sunday when Brighton arrive at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Red Devils#Old Trafford#Atletico Madrid#Spanish
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Man United boss Erik ten Hag faces a dilemma over Cristiano Ronaldo... with Anthony Martial's injury potentially forcing him to pick wantaway star against Brighton even though unsettled forward is NOT fit

Erik ten Hag must decide if Cristiano Ronaldo can be thrown into the starting line-up for Manchester United's opening game against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. A lack of options in attack means that Ten Hag may have to consider playing Ronaldo or at least putting him on the bench, even though he admits the unsettled Portugal star is not fit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag keen to focus on more than just Ronaldo ahead of opening match

As expected Erik ten Hag was peppered with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Premier League press conference as Manchester United manager. He evidently did not want to spend much time discussing the 37-year-old and seized on a question that mentioned Ronaldo's early exit from the stadium during last week's friendly with Rayo Vallecano after playing 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

"Do your research..." - Erik ten Hag SLAMS journalist following Cristiano Ronaldo question

Erik ten Hag slammed a journalist for not doing their research in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. The Manchester United striker played his first 45 minutes of pre-season in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and was then subbed off by Ten Hag, who had previously suggested that the striker was not yet fully fit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy