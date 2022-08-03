Federal insurance doesn’t cover digital asset companies, FDIC clarifies

Read on coingeek.com
Metaverse market to generate $50B with finance sector adoption by 2026: report
Optimism for the growth potential of metaverse technology continues to gain ground. Technavio, a U.K. headquartered technology research and advisory firm, has published a report forecasting that financial players will contribute as much as $50 billion to the market capitalization of the metaverse by 2026. The report, titled “Metaverse Market...
FCA issues tougher ad rules for risky assets, pledges to target digital assets next
The U.K.’s financial watchdog is clamping down on the marketing of high-risk investments to consumers, but it has yet to target digital assets. In its new guidelines, it prohibited incentives to invest such as “refer a friend for a bonus” and demanded that such ads come with more prominent risk warnings.
Central Bank of Honduras issues warning against volatile digital assets
The Central Bank of Honduras (also Banco Central de Honduras – BCH) has warned Hondurans about the risks of digital assets based on their lack of legal backing in the country and high volatility. In a press release dated July 29, the BCH stated that it has become aware...
How to protect your savings and pension from UK inflation
Interest rates went up again this week, and many savers will see their rates boosted as a result, but rising inflation – currently 9.4% and set to go higher – is eating away at the value of people’s nest-egg cash. As central banks around the world raise...
Kenya digital currency-friendly fintech Flutterwave and Chipper Cash operating illegally: central bank
The Kenyan central bank has accused two of Africa’s leading fintech firms of illegally operating in the East African country. The two digital currency-friendly fintech companies, Flutterwave and Chipper Cash, have reportedly been operating without a license, even as the former contends with allegations of being used to launder over $50 million.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
North Korean hackers plagiarizing LinkedIn and Indeed resumes to seek jobs at digital assets firms: report
A new study carried out by cyber threat defense solutions provider Mandiant Inc. has found that North Korean hackers have been copying resumes and profiles from leading job listing platforms LinkedIn and Indeed in an elaborate jobs scam targeted at digital asset firms. Mandiant found that the objective of the...
Robinhood Crypto fined $30 million by regulators
Robinhood Crypto, the digital currency trading arm of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), has settled with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for $30 million over allegedly violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop...
Spain: Banking giant Santander to start digital assets trading in Brazil
The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s largest commercial bank Banco Santander has announced plans to launch digital assets trading services in the coming months for its clients. Speaking to local newspaper publisher Folha de S. Paulo, the CEO of Banco Santander (Brazil), Mario Leão, said that the move was prompted...
Israel tightens restrictions on cash use, encourages digital payments: report
Israel is tightening its policy on payments of large sums of money in cash and bank checks to fight financial crimes. According to a report by Middle East-focused news outlet Media Line, starting on August 1, the maximum amount of cash individuals and businesses can spend in transactions has been slashed.
Incomplete information games on Bitcoin: Solving blockchain privacy dilemma using zero knowledge
This post was first published on Medium. We show how to develop games with incomplete information on Bitcoin using Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP), which is generally regarded unsuitable on a transparent blockchain. We use two games to exemplify the key processes. Paradox. There are two categories of games:. Complete information...
