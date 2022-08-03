ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Federal insurance doesn’t cover digital asset companies, FDIC clarifies

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Metaverse market to generate $50B with finance sector adoption by 2026: report

Optimism for the growth potential of metaverse technology continues to gain ground. Technavio, a U.K. headquartered technology research and advisory firm, has published a report forecasting that financial players will contribute as much as $50 billion to the market capitalization of the metaverse by 2026. The report, titled “Metaverse Market...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Central Bank of Honduras issues warning against volatile digital assets

The Central Bank of Honduras (also Banco Central de Honduras – BCH) has warned Hondurans about the risks of digital assets based on their lack of legal backing in the country and high volatility. In a press release dated July 29, the BCH stated that it has become aware...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

Robinhood Crypto fined $30 million by regulators

Robinhood Crypto, the digital currency trading arm of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), has settled with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for $30 million over allegedly violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Fdic Insurance#Deposit Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bank Deposits#Web3 Policy#Fdic#American
coingeek.com

Spain: Banking giant Santander to start digital assets trading in Brazil

The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s largest commercial bank Banco Santander has announced plans to launch digital assets trading services in the coming months for its clients. Speaking to local newspaper publisher Folha de S. Paulo, the CEO of Banco Santander (Brazil), Mario Leão, said that the move was prompted...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy