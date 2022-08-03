No charges for Va. officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant

Read on www.wmar2news.com
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school
A teen was sentenced Friday to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school last year.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
Virginia Beach sees increase in guns being stolen from unattended vehicles
Police are reminding gun owners to not leave their guns unsecured in vehicles after Virginia Beach sees an increase in guns being stolen from vehicles.
Investigators find explosive materials inside Virginia Beach man's home
The materials can detonate when impacted by a high speed project, like a bullet, according to the search warrant.
2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.
Investigation asks if felon gun rights restoration applications used fake bills
State Police are investigating whether applications submitted by felons to restore their rights to buy or purchased guns used fake utility bills to verify their residency.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
Teen sentenced for shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News
Jacari Taylor got 10 years for the shooting that happened last September. Two students were hurt.
Six months into Codi Bigsby search, still no trace of the 4-year-old
From massive search efforts and community vigils, to a mishandled police interrogation and felony charges lodged against Codi's father, WAVY-TV 10's investigative team has covered every new development in this case.
Newport News Police to increase DUI patrols throughout weekend
There will be extra DUI patrols in Newport News starting Thursday night. According to a tweet from Newport News Police, there will be additional DUI patrols throughout the weekend.
Judge calls case ‘vile, inhumane’ during sentencing
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court
Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
Bus carrying children with special needs crashes in Virginia Beach
No child was hurt in the crash. Police say the driver had a medical emergency.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
