Read on mycountry955.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids
If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills. Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!. Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO...
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Casper Community Urged to Return Life Jackets to Loaner Stations
Summer is in full swing and with that comes lots and lots of river floats. Everyone loves a good river float. You gather friends, you bring some drinks, and you go where the water takes you. The more responsible among us even wear lifejackets. The only problem is, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
Natrona County Library Puppet Show
The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz. There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal." Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for...
Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper
If you're walking around Casper, Wyoming this November and you see a bunch of wild-looking facial hair on men, DO NOT FREAK OUT!. The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships will be held this year in Wyoming on November 12, at the Wyoming Ford Wyoming Center. BUT WAIT- IT GETS...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
Natrona County 4-H Horse Show
The Natrona County 4-H Horse Show will take place at the Casper Fairgrounds at 8:00 a.m. in the rodeo arena. The event will go until about 4 p.m. There will be about 12 kids participating, ranging in age from 8-18 years, according to Ashtan Christensen, a volunteer and parent of 2 event participants.
These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
For "National Dog Photography Day", which took place on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, we asked local residents to share their favorite pics of their pooches, and the results were cuter than anyone could ever expect. According to a recent study posted to American news magazine, Time, there are proven scientific...
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
An Early Morning Hot Air Balloon Ride over Casper
Calling all aeronauts…tomorrow is Balloon Day! See the schedule of events HERE!!!. I arrived at the Murane Playing Fields of Casper College at 5:30 a.m. Soon enough, hordes of hot air balloon enthusiasts made their way up the hill to watch as the pilots and volunteers began assembling the whimsical flying machines.
Crook County Blaze Now at 6,500 Acres; Natrona Fire District Responds
A fire that was reported on Sunday south of Sundance in Crook County has grown to 6,500 acres, according to the interagency InciWeb said Tuesday afternoon. The affected area rose from 750 acres a day ago. Structures and infrastructure are threatened and is 0% contained, according to the news release.
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
Casper Council Approves $64.5 Million for 1 Cent Allocation
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously passed their priorities should the upcoming one-cent tax be approved. The priorities allocate the most money to streets, $21.8 million, followed by water and sewer at $10.4 million, police at $5.5 million, and Fire/EMS at $3.8 million. A survey...
Driver Uninjured After Accident in Canal West of Casper
A driver on U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper was uninjured after they drove off the road and into a large irrigation canal on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District. The Fire District and other agencies responded to a report that the vehicle...
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0