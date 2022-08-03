Man with rifle yelling threats on Fairfax Co. balcony arrested after standoff: Police

Read on foxbaltimore.com
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Juvenile's car jacking arrest highlights increasing teen violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Amazon delivery driver, a violent carjacking Saturday as she's run over by her own vehicle and left for dead. Chelsea Nicolette survived but remains hospitalized with severe injuries as police Thursday confirmed a break in the case. They arrested a juvenile suspect. "The level of...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County police searching for man accused of vandalizing a church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a man accused of vandalizing an Annapolis church. According to police, Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland. The location was familiar to officers because of past targeted incidents, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in apparent workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday in a shooting at a warehouse in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at MPI Labeling Systems in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive. On the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
foxbaltimore.com
Juvenile charged with death of 8-year-old girl in Towson shooting
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was charged with the death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson. Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25pm Wednesday night, where they found the young girl shot in the basement of a home. The girl...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Most Wanted | Federal agents join search for accused rapist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of raping a 12-year-old child. Alex Bennett, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges including 1st-degree rape, and has been on the run for more than a year and a half.
foxbaltimore.com
State to investigate after man dies after being in Baltimore police custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after a man died after being in Baltimore police custody Thursday. Authorities said officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue in East Baltimore around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after a report of an overdose. There, officers found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Police arrested juvenile in connection to delivery carjacking in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the delivery carjacking that occurred on the 3700 block of Beech Avenue on Saturday. The family said that single mother Chelsea Nicolette was delivering packages for Amazon during her second job. The juvenile suspect used the vehicle to strike...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Attackers spring out of vehicle, shoot teenager in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Annapolis say a group of people drove into a neighborhood last night and opened fire, critically injuring a teenager. Investigators say the shooting happened about 1 this morning in Marcs Court. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who was shot. He was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to investigators.
foxbaltimore.com
4-year-old boy missing along with 72-year-old grandmother in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore City Police find 4-year-old Ashton Davis and his grandmother,72-year-old Marthann Davis. The two were reported missing on August 4, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m. They were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a Red Kia Soul at approximately 6:40 p.m.,...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting roommate with shotgun, say police
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say they have charged a man in connection with a shooting last night in Columbia. 55-year-old Zongping Zhang was arrested at his home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace after police responded to reports of a shooting. Police say they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Three men, one teenager hurt in separate shooting across Baltimore city Wednesday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men and one teenage boy were injured in shootings across Baltimore city late on Wednesday evening. At around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Hilton Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
foxbaltimore.com
Safe Streets worker talks about violence interrupting, FOX45 News investigates other posts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after the man behind Baltimore’s ‘no shoot zones’ was shot multiple times, Safe Streets interrupter Alex Long sat less than two blocks away from the scene talking with neighbors. Long, a seven-year veteran of the community violence intervention program, said he knew...
foxbaltimore.com
41-year-old man injured in Lansdowne shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lansdowne, Baltimore County. Baltimore County police received a call for a shooting. Officers were sent to the 400 block of Bigley Ave on Tuesday around 10 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered...
foxbaltimore.com
No Shoot Zone Activist is city's latest gunshot victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Northeast Baltimore man who created 'no shoot zones' throughout the city is the city's last victim of gun violence. Tyree Moorehead was outside a store at Rose and Monument Streets Wednesday morning when he was struck by three bullets. "Bullets went through my jaw, my...
foxbaltimore.com
8-year-old dead after shooting in Towson
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was critically injured in Towson Wednesday night. Officers found the 8-year-old girl in the basement of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the child-victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Baltimore County Police spokesperson...
foxbaltimore.com
Creator of 'no shoot zones', injured by gunfire, walks out of hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man who created "no shoot zones" was shot this morning and walked out of the hospital this evening apparently without being discharged. The director of No Shoot Zone, Tyree Moorehead, was shot three times this morning on the block of 600 block of North Luzerne Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police recover body from Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in the water near the Inner Harbor Friday morning, Baltimore police said. A police spokeswoman said officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 400 block of Pratt Street after someone discovered the body floating in the water. A police unit removed...
Comments / 0