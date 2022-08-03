Packers Share Thoughts on Wearing Guardian Caps at Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash early in the NFL offseason when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The former second-round pick is coming off of a career season that saw him catch 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers reportedly offered Adams a contract that matched the five-year deal from the Raiders. However, Adams, a Bay Area native who grew up a Raiders fan, turned down the offer to continue playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin so he could be reunited with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO