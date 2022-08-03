ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Share Thoughts on Wearing Guardian Caps at Camp

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 2 days ago
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
FOX Sports

Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
CBS Sports

Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey: How to buy home, away gear after Green Bay Packers trade

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash early in the NFL offseason when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The former second-round pick is coming off of a career season that saw him catch 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers reportedly offered Adams a contract that matched the five-year deal from the Raiders. However, Adams, a Bay Area native who grew up a Raiders fan, turned down the offer to continue playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin so he could be reunited with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Yardbarker

Seven Players to Watch on Packers Family Night

In the grand scheme of Green Bay Packers training camp, Friday’s Family Night will be the ninth practice of the summer. Really, the atmosphere makes it something a bit bigger than just another practice. “I think they all weigh equally,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I do think that you’re...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers keeps hyping up potential breakout receiver

Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has repeatedly offered praise to one of the new receivers in Green Bay, a lesser-known name from the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Green Bay Packers elected to trade away their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March, the direction of the offense became rather clouded. For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was blindsided by the deal, and was left all but empty-handed in terms of the weapons he would have to utilize in pursuit of his third-straight league MVP award.
Packers.com

Packers preparing for Friday's Family Night, presented by Bellin Health

A fun-filled day and evening awaits Packers fans Friday at Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health. Tickets remain available for the family-focused event, which are mobile only and priced at $10, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.
