ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons in danger of being benched this season

One of the more exciting aspects of the Atlanta Falcons rebuild is the fact that nearly every roster spot is up for grabs. This opens up competition and allows unexpected contributors to earn opportunities they wouldn’t with other organizations. It is a chance for Atlanta to attempt to find...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
lonelyplanet.com

A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin

Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Arizona Diamondbacks#K Bb#The Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Angels#Al Mvp
Yardbarker

A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez

In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

5 Former Atlanta Falcons to watch closely this season

Over the last three years, Atlanta Falcons fans have sat and watched as the team has lost the majority of its impact players in free agency or through trades. The team slowly committed to the idea of a rebuild making it all the more painful to watch as fan favorites slowly filtered out of Atlanta as the new Falcons front office has brought in their own players and put their stamp on this roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy