ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
froggyweb.com

Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
froggyweb.com

Another Big Night For Maris As Redhawks Sweep Sioux City

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-24) beat the Sioux City Explorers (30-40) by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field and swept the Explorers for the second time this year. Sioux City opened the game with a run in the first inning as...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy