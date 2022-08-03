Read on froggyweb.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead. The...
Trace’s Takes: This Fargo Brewery Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite On International Beer Day
It’s International Beer Day! Nothing like an ice cold beer on a hot summer day am I right? Don’t have to answer that, I already know the answer. But what, if I may ask, do you enjoy on such a celebrated holiday? Glad you asked. Drekker Brewing Company might just have exactly what you’re looking for.
Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
Another Big Night For Maris As Redhawks Sweep Sioux City
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-24) beat the Sioux City Explorers (30-40) by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field and swept the Explorers for the second time this year. Sioux City opened the game with a run in the first inning as...
