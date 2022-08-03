ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto to play ghosts in Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYWjX_0h30sO3t00

Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot has found two new ghosts – Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto have joined the cast as Madame Leota and the Hatbox Ghost, according to One Take News and confirmed by Entertainment Weekly . Madame Leota is a psychic whose head can be found in a crystal ball, while the Hatbox Ghost is… well, he's a ghost that carries a hatbox.

The movie is based on the theme park ride of the same name, which sees visitors enter a spooky manor that houses several classic characters. It's been a fixture at the theme park since 1969 and currently appears in both Disney Land and Disney World. The House of Mouse has made a Haunted Mansion movie before, too – released in 2003, The Haunted Mansion stars Eddie Murphy as a workaholic father whose attempts at planning a family vacation go awry.

Jennifer Tilly played Madame Leota in the 2003 movie, but the Hatbox Ghost didn't make an appearance – the character was portrayed by Fozzie Bear in the Muppets Haunted Mansion, though.

The movie will be helmed by Dear White People director Justin Simien and the cast also includes Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Danny DeVito. Dawson plays a single mother who moves into a suspiciously cheap mansion in New Orleans with her nine-year-old son, only to find out that they're not the only residents of the house – or not the only living residents, at least.

Haunted Mansion is set to be released on March 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other new Disney movies coming our way.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Justin Simien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Haunted Mansion#Film Star#Take News#Entertainment Weekly#Disney Land#The House Of Mouse#Fozzie Bear
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ After Warner Bros. Killed the Film: ‘We Still Can’t Believe It’

Click here to read the full article. “Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in shock over the abrupt axing of their comic book tentpole. Warner Bros. announced Aug. 3 that it would not be releasing the $90 million “Batgirl” in theaters or on its HBO Max streamer despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production. The filmmaking duo, best known for helming “Bad Boys for Life” and episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” reacted on social media to the film’s shelving. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the directing duo wrote in...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy