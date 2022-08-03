Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $68.3 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $297.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $297.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299 million.

