Regeneron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $852.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $7.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $9.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.53 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN