ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYPT

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Turquoise Hill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Thursday reported profit of $82.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $402 million in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Thursday reported net income of $19.3 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share. The medical diagnostics company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Watertown#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Eypt
The Associated Press

Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter. The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share. The merchant...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $16.8 million in its second quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 36 cents per share. The carpet tile company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $108.2 million. The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Banco Bradesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) _ Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Thursday reported net income of $1.46 billion in its second quarter. The bank, based in Sp Brazil, Brazil, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.79 billion in the period. Its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy