Owens & Minor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $28.6 million in its second quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 76 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $10.1 billion.

