CaesarStone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) _ CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million.

The Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $180.3 million in the period.

CaesarStone expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $725 million.

