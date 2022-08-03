Donnelley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $266.2 million in the period.

