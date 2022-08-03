Allete: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.6 million.

The Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $373.1 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $3.90 per share.

Allete shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

