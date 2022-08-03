ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How to save on school supplies by tapping your community

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L36ss_0h30rLNV00
Back to school and office supplies are on sale at a Target store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in North Miami, Fla. Back-to-school shopping is extra expensive this year, due to inflation. But coordinating with people in your community can help you save money. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. And this year, families will have to shell out even more than usual because of inflation.

Thankfully, you can still save money on supplies and other gear by leaning on local parents, neighbors and community members. Here’s how.

BUY IN BULK, THEN SPLIT THE COSTS

You know who else is buying the same supplies you need? The parents of your kid’s classmates. So join forces.

Buy certain supplies in bulk if the cost per unit is less than that of a smaller pack. Then split those supplies among other caregivers, so each person pays less than if they had gone solo.

Buying in bulk is a smart strategy for more general items typically found on classroom lists. These could include facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, plastic storage bags, paper towels and sanitizers, says Charles Field, CEO of TeacherLists, a digital platform that enables teachers to upload supply lists, which retailers and parents can access.

Say your kid is supposed to bring hand sanitizer. One 12-ounce bottle could cost $16. But buy a four-pack for $36, and four people could each spend $9 per bottle.

Also try this method for harder-to-get and more expensive items, says Maggie Klokkenga, a Morton, Illinois-based certified financial planner and owner of Make a Money Mindshift, through which she coaches clients on their cash flow.

Say that fine-tipped dry-erase markers are tough to find. Rather than multiple parents searching empty shelves and paying a premium — collaborate.

Klokkenga, a parent of three school-age kids, has tips for coordinating to save on supplies. “It does require some behind-the-scenes organizing,” she says.

First, keep the number of people involved to under 10, she suggests, “before it gets a little hairy.” Gauge interest before proceeding. Next, compare prices on those items you want to split. Amazon is a safe bet for everyday essentials, she says, but office supply stores can be promising for large orders of classroom-specific items.

Finally, tell parents how much the cost will be per person and request that payment. Buy the products only after everyone has paid. After purchasing the items, arrange a pickup.

REACH OUT TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

Don’t want to coordinate that kind of effort? Klokkenga suggests tapping existing groups.

Call your public library, local community center or place of worship to ask if they’re leading a back-to-school supply drive. If not, consider making the case for one.

For example, if there are several school-age kids who attend your place of worship, ask leaders to organize a fundraiser for school supplies.

“See if they can help be a partner, so to speak, in both the administration of it and in getting some money,” Klokkenga says.

Make sure to mention how inflation has driven up these costs for many of the group’s participants, she adds.

GET SECONDHAND GEAR FROM LOCAL MARKETS

Using pre-owned supplies and clothes is both eco-friendly and usually cheaper than buying new. The secondhand route is best for reusable items, such as clothes, backpacks and lunch boxes, says Kari Lorz, a Salem, Oregon-based certified financial education instructor and founder of Money for the Mamas, a website devoted to helping mothers learn about money.

However, Field points out that buying used is riskier for supplies that can wear down without you knowing, like ink pens.

As for where to find used stuff, Lorz recommends the Buy Nothing Project. According to its website, this movement includes thousands of local communities hosted on Facebook and the BuyNothing app. In these groups, members request and give away stuff for free.

Lorz frequents her local Buy Nothing group. She says it would be fine for a new member who hadn’t previously given away anything to make requests. “There’s nobody keeping tally,” she says.

You may also find free or discounted items in other local, online spaces, such as Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor and Craigslist.

For in-person shopping, seek out yard sales, garage sales and thrift stores.

CREATE A CARPOOL

Whether you have to haul kids to school or to extracurricular activities, high gas prices will hurt. So try organizing a carpool with nearby families.

Sharing driving duty is kind to the Earth, your wallet and — as Klokkenga points out — you. “When somebody else picks up your kid, you just gained 10 to 15 more minutes of time,” she says.

And when it’s your turn to drive, she says, you can learn more about your kid and their classmates. “It promotes conversation,” she says. “Lots of times, you’re finding out more about what’s going on.”

_______________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Laura McMullen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lmcmullen@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauraemcmullen.

TeacherLists: Find your back-to-school supply list https://www.teacherlists.com/content/parents/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

6 ways to save money on back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school season can seem a world away, while you’re making the most of the summer holidays.But the rush to get kids ready for the new term will be here before you know it – and with bills surging generally, it’s particularly important to have an action plan this year, with budgets tighter than ever.Adam Bullock, UK director of TopCashback.co.uk, shares the following tips for reining in those purse strings when kitting kids out for school…1.  Prepare a shopping list nowThat way, you can tick items off as and when they are on offer (a bit like ticking off a bingo...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Yard Sales#Tapping
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
ABC News

What is a capsule pantry? How to get one started to save money on groceries

Think of a capsule pantry as you would a capsule wardrobe: a variety of staple items to mix and match that can create a completely fresh, easy-to-assemble final product. A capsule pantry starts with a strong base of ingredients that fit both your budget and food preferences and can be used in multiple meals. Staples like frozen vegetable or dried grains and canned proteins, for instance, translate easily to myriad budget-friendly dishes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: No Aid in Sight as Parents Grapple With Back-to-School Costs

Some families could be in for a world of financial stress. Parents across the country are gearing up for back-to-school shopping. This year, they won't be privy to extra stimulus funds to offset their costs. August tends to be an expensive month for parents, because it's when back-to-school shopping kicks...
HOMELESS
House Digest

The Return Policy For Furniture At WalMart Explained

Sometimes when you order an item online or even purchase from a big box retail store and get it home, it's not quite what you expect. There could be missing parts or the product in the box is slightly damaged, or it just isn't exactly what you wanted. If these issues occur, it's always helpful to know the store's return policy so that you can quickly take care of the problem and either get a replacement or a refund for what you purchased.
RETAIL
Fast Company

Need help recycling beauty products? Check out this unlikely source

Plastic packaging is responsible for almost half of the world’s plastic waste. It’s particularly flagrant in the personal care and beauty industry, which globally produces 120 billion units of packaging per year. The bottles and packs themselves scarcely contain recycling instructions, and they end up in landfills, oceans, and our bloodstreams.
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

A miniature dishwasher conceptualized to do the dishes after small family meals

In smaller families these days we have lesser dishes to do. This is perhaps a single major benefit of living independently or with only your spouse and kids. However, if the fast-paced, workaholic lifestyle doesn’t leave you with the energy to even do a few dishes at the end of the day; it’s time to invest in a compact, desktop dishwasher to do the dirty chore for you.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy