Shenandoah Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $66 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.3 million.

