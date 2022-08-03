Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $267.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $272 million to $275 million for the fiscal second quarter.

