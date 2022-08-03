ODP Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported profit of $27 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.45 billion to $8.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP