Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $509.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.16.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.15 per share.

