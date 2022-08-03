OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) _ OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.9 million.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW