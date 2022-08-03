Yum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $224 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM