Editas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT

