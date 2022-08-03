Editas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

