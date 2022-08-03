Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $109.3 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $973.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.5 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $10.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL