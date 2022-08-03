New bill puts Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge of crypto

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
CNBC
Does the Inflation Reduction Act violate Biden’s $400,000 tax pledge? Expect 'a different answer depending on who you ask,' says analyst
Senate Democrats unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act last week. The bill is a package of climate change and health-care investments, funded primarily by drug pricing and tax reforms. The legislation wouldn't directly increase taxes on households with annual incomes below $400,000, thereby keeping President Joe Biden's tax pledge intact, experts...
CNBC
Paul Britton, CEO of $9.5 billion derivatives firm, says the market hasn't seen the worst of it
The market has seen tremendous price swings this year - whether it comes to equities, fixed income, currencies, or commodities — but volatility expert Paul Britton doesn't think it ends there. Britton is the founder and CEO of the $9.5 billion derivatives firm, Capstone Investment Advisors. He sat down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
kitco.com
Crypto exchanges are in the hot seat as regulators look to clamp down on the volatile asset class
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the widespread pain felt by traders in the United States and around the world,...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Targeting All US-Based Crypto Exchanges in Widespread Securities Investigation: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating every US-based crypto exchange platform, including Binance. According to a new Forbes report, a US Senator Cynthia Lummis staffer is revealing that the regulatory body is looking into all 40 US-based crypto exchanges, including the world’s biggest crypto exchange platform Binance, for potential violations of the law.
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC
A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
CNBC
Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
kitco.com
It's a crypto showdown between the SEC and CFTC as a new bill introduced in the Senate seeks to classify BTC and ETH as commodities
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Wednesday, the leaders of the U.S. Senate's Agriculture Committee sought to remedy this issue by introducing the...
bitcoinist.com
SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC
Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
blockworks.co
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Comments / 1