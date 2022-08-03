ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

New bill puts Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge of crypto

By Ylan Mui
CNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Does the Inflation Reduction Act violate Biden’s $400,000 tax pledge? Expect 'a different answer depending on who you ask,' says analyst

Senate Democrats unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act last week. The bill is a package of climate change and health-care investments, funded primarily by drug pricing and tax reforms. The legislation wouldn't directly increase taxes on households with annual incomes below $400,000, thereby keeping President Joe Biden's tax pledge intact, experts...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Futures Trading#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Web3 Policy#Cnbc
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play

AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

SEC Targeting All US-Based Crypto Exchanges in Widespread Securities Investigation: Report

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating every US-based crypto exchange platform, including Binance. According to a new Forbes report, a US Senator Cynthia Lummis staffer is revealing that the regulatory body is looking into all 40 US-based crypto exchanges, including the world’s biggest crypto exchange platform Binance, for potential violations of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC

A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC

Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
CURRENCIES
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy