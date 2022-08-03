ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $10 billion to $10.2 billion.

