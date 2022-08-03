Now: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOUSTON (AP) _ Now Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $539 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNOW

