Now: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Now Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $539 million in the period.

