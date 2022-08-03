Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $465 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.32 per share.

