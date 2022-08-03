Read on flatheadbeacon.com
Flathead Beacon
FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program
Sacred Waters Brewing Company assistant brewer Marty Vollmer owes his current position to the skills he picked up as a member of the third graduating class from Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Brewing Academy of Montana. “The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the...
Firefighters, Aided by 600,000 Gallons of Water Air Drops, Slow the Elmo Fire
Despite red flag warning conditions on Thursday, the human-caused Elmo fire grew just 566 acres by Friday and is estimated to be 21,182 acres in size and 15% contained. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters had been able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan with the assistance of scooper planes that dropped an estimated 600,000 gallons of water over the fire to slow its progression forward as it backed downhill toward the lake. The slowed progress of the fire also gave firefighters more time to work on mitigating and preparing structures, and improving lines in the area.
Bullet-hole Riddled Books Prompt Library Closure
ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins was about to board a plane back to Kalispell on Aug. 3 when she got a call from library staff informing her that five books left in the overnight book drop appeared to have been shot with a firearm. “Not knowing anything else about the...
Partisan Divide Over Redistricting Maps Sparks Debate, Accusations of Gerrymandering
Proposed maps to divide Montana into legislative districts sparked a heated back and forth between commissioners across the aisle, with Democrats accusing Republicans of proposing an extreme, partisan and gerrymandered legislative district map. Commissioners on the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission for both parties presented their submissions for consideration on...
Gov. Gianforte Urges Montana Supreme Court to Reconsider Armstrong Decision
In the light of the recent Dobbs decision, Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday to accept new briefings from the public as the high court weighs the legality of abortion in the state. The Dobbs decision overturned Roe vs. Wade and federal access to abortion via...
Primary Residences, Outbuildings Among Structure Losses Reported from Elmo Fire
As of late Wednesday morning officials reported that the human-caused Elmo fire has led to the loss of four primary residences and four outbuildings, for a total of eight structures lost. About 150 residences were under evacuation orders, and another 100 were in pre-evacuation status, according to Sara Rouse, a...
Slowing Down a Bit
After breakneck growth over the last two years that saw everything from real estate prices to hotel bookings explode, life in Northwest Montana appears to be slowing down a bit. Not a lot, but at least a bit. The most telling sign is the second-quarter real estate data in Flathead...
Woman Who Fell Through Gymnasium Roof Identified
A local 20-year-old woman who fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium on July 31 has been identified as Erika Brisendine, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department and a GoFundMe page set up by a family member. Police officers responded to the...
Voters to Decide on Whether to Additionally Tax Marijuana
The Flathead County commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting voted 2-1 to let voters decide whether to add a 3% excise tax for recreational and medical marijuana in the county. Commissioner Randy Brodehl was the dissenting voice in both votes, saying he did not see a need for any additional taxes on residents.
