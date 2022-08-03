ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Under Armour: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 53 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

