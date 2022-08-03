ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram boss Mosseri to move to London amid battle against TikTok

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Drags Silicon Valley’s Biggest Names Into Elon Musk Court Case

Twitter is taking its court case with Elon Musk to new heights after issuing a subpoena to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names in what has been described as a “far-reaching” legal request surrounding Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company. According to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter has asked for information from investors including Chamath Palihapitiya—an early senior executive at Facebook—and David Sacks, the founding COO and product leader of PayPal, among others. It is believed Twitter has gone to great lengths to discover enough information to legally force Musk to go ahead with the deal, which he terminated last month, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement. Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk who was also sent a subpoena, tweeted confirmation on Monday but described Twitter’s move as “a giant harassing fishing expedition.” “I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments,” he wrote.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Instagram is rolling back its changes after Kardashians slammed it for being like TikTok

Meta is ending a test version of its Instagram app that earned the ire of many people, including celebrity sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told the Platformer newsletter on Thursday that it would roll back its recently released version of Instagram that predominantly featured algorithmically recommended videos to users on their home screens.
INTERNET
The Independent

Instagram boss to move to London after outrage over app’s recent changes

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...
BUSINESS
nftevening.com

Instagram NFT Features Launch in 100 Countries

Instagram is launching the first NFT service and experience on the platform to more than 100 countries, after an initial trial period with some US-based users. One of the first official sales on the platform will be a one-of-a-kind NFT of a photo of Mark Zuckerberg during his Little League baseball career.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mosseri
Creative Bloq

Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd

Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
INTERNET
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squawk Box#San Francisco#Uk#Cnbc
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES

