Instagram boss Mosseri to move to London amid battle against TikTok

Twitter is taking its court case with Elon Musk to new heights after issuing a subpoena to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names in what has been described as a “far-reaching” legal request surrounding Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company. According to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter has asked for information from investors including Chamath Palihapitiya—an early senior executive at Facebook—and David Sacks, the founding COO and product leader of PayPal, among others. It is believed Twitter has gone to great lengths to discover enough information to legally force Musk to go ahead with the deal, which he terminated last month, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement. Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk who was also sent a subpoena, tweeted confirmation on Monday but described Twitter’s move as “a giant harassing fishing expedition.” “I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments,” he wrote.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO