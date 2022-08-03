ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) _ CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.95 billion.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $80.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.57 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS

