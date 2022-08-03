ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $164 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

