Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $20.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 33 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.2 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.

